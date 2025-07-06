In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation indicators remained stable, with the number of NFT buyers remaining unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a growth rate of 50.56%), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. However, the number of NFT transactions fell by 19.72% to 1,357,295.

The transaction volume of Immutable network reached 43.9 million US dollars, an increase of 30.27% over the previous week. The transaction volume of Polygon network reached 25 million US dollars, an increase of 51.53%. The transaction volume of Ethereum network was 22.5 million US dollars, a decrease of 8.63%.

This week's top deals include: