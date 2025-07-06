The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At 11 o'clock last night, the whale added 210.38 BTC, and the position reached 750.38 pieces, with an opening price of $107,560.4 and a liquidation price of $115,400; the current position plus funding fee floating profit is $1.08 million, and the current round of shorting has accumulated a profit of $13.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.