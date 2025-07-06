Musk posted a question: When and where will the first convention of the "American Party" be held?

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, Musk posted on the social platform X on the 6th, "When and where should we hold the first convention of the 'American Party'? It will be very interesting!" Previously, due to dissatisfaction with Trump's "Big and Beautiful" bill, Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on the 5th, which attracted attention. According to the New York Times, an insider revealed that Musk has discussed plans to establish a new political party with friends in recent days.

