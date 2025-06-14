DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

PANews
2025/06/14 12:58
Salamanca
DON$0.000585-12.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.777-6.37%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump Media Technology Group, worth about $100 million, becoming one of the top investors in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets. But its competitor Jane Street is the largest investor in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets, and has invested about $375 million. DRW Investments is a major institutional player in the field of crypto assets. It hopes that the Trump administration will rethink the regulatory authority of the US securities industry and has previously called for the establishment of a new regulatory agency to replace the US SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:49
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2107-11.68%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:55

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?

Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees