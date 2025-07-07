Jack Dorsey launches decentralized peer-to-peer chat application BitChat

PANews reported on July 7 that Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced the launch of a decentralized peer-to-peer chat application, BitChat. He wrote on the X platform: "I did a project over the weekend to learn about Bluetooth mesh networks, relay and store-and-forward modes, message encryption models, and other things. BitChat: Bluetooth mesh chat... with IRC style."
According to its readme file on GitHub, BitChat is a secure, decentralized peer-to-peer chat application that runs over a Bluetooth Mesh network, requiring no Internet, servers, or phone numbers, only pure encrypted communication.
