Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Gelonghui, Jihong Co., Ltd. (002803.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform that Jimiao Cloud has been connected to the Lianlian Payment API interface, and the realization of the stablecoin collection and settlement function depends on Lianlian Payment.

