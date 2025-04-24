Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

PANews
2025/04/24 15:50
Notcoin
NOT$0.002029-1.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001992-4.73%

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

Original article: Justin Bons , Founder of Cyber Capital

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The so-called "Bitcoin DeFi" does not exist at all. Whether it is BitVM, BitcoinOS, Rootstock or Soveryn, these projects are either extremely centralized or completely unrealistic. After in-depth research, the truth is shocking, and many of the propaganda of these projects can almost be called fraud.

The fundamental reason why Bitcoin cannot support DeFi

The reason why Bitcoin cannot achieve true DeFi is that it lacks a Turing-complete VM. Simply put, it cannot support complex smart contracts like Ethereum or Solana. This means that no matter how the project party promotes it, Bitcoin does not have the core capabilities required for DeFi.

The “De” in DeFi stands for “decentralized.” All current projects claiming to be “Bitcoin DeFi” are centralized in nature, misleading users and causing investors to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

BitVM

BitVM claims to enable smart contracts on Bitcoin through "optimistic two-party computation," similar to how many Ethereum Layer 2 networks (ETH L2) operate, involving a "prover" and a "verifier." However, unlike most centralized ETH L2s, BitVM is more centralized because its "verifiers" are also permissioned.

In most ETH L2s, such as Optimism, users can submit fraud proofs even if the centralized "certifier" attempts to cheat. BitVM is different, it only has a licensed "verifier", which essentially constitutes a highly centralized system.

In reality, BitVM relies on two computers run by trusted parties selected by a single authority, which is almost the most centralized form. Although BitVM2 plans to make "validators" permissionless, this is only possible after the initial setup, which still requires a set of permissioned participants and requires a "1-of-n honesty assumption." The reality of current deployments makes these future promises irrelevant.

In addition, the BitVM system is extremely inefficient. This is because Bitcoin (BTC) does not have a Turing-complete programming language, but in theory any function can be implemented with a simple switch. BitVM attempts to achieve this by stringing opcodes together in dispute situations and publishing them into taproot transactions, combining opcodes into logic gates using Boolean Logic. However, this approach is overly complex and inefficient.

However, this solution is extremely impractical as it is orders of magnitude inefficient and requires very powerful computer processing, leading to significant centralization pressures, even if both computers are permissionless. This also severely limits the capacity of the system, as equivalent processing by a Turing-complete virtual machine requires only a small amount of resources, making BitVM difficult to scale in comparison. Even ignoring BTC's inherent lack of ability to support large-scale BitVM, it still explains why BitVM adopts an optimistic model, as the amount of processing required is too large, leading to its current and future situation being worrying.

Rootstock

Rootstock is a sidechain connected to BTC, featuring smart contract functions. However, it relies on a "permissioned federation" to maintain a two-way peg, which means that the federation can censor or even steal user assets.

Although Rootstock is essentially the same as a bank, which goes against the original intention of Bitcoin’s decentralization, Rootstock at least acknowledged its centralized nature in the project introduction, which at least shows its honest attitude.

Sovryn

Sovryn is actually built on Rootstock and relies on its smart contracts and anchoring mechanism, so it is also highly centralized.

However, it claims on its official website that it is “decentralized” and provides “native Bitcoin transactions”, which is obviously misleading. What is even more alarming is that the team behind Sovryn is also involved in the next project, BitcoinOS.

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

BitcoinOS

BitcoinOS is the most exaggerated of these projects. It claims to have solved all the problems that Ethereum has not solved: privacy, cross-chain, trustless bridging, and even "real Rollup".

But the fact is that its white paper has serious information gaps and completely avoids the key "off-chain execution" part of the project design, which is the core of introducing trust risks.

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

BitcoinOS still uses a "certifier-verifier" structure similar to BitVM, and the document does not mention how to achieve decentralization of verifiers. This "deliberate omission" is extremely deceptive, suggesting that its verifiers are still centrally controlled.

In addition, the project claims to support Rollups that are "more advanced than Ethereum," but it is technically impossible to achieve this goal. Bitcoin's lack of Turing completeness means that L2 execution, sequencing, and verification must all be done off-chain. This inevitably requires a centralized sequencer or consortium to intervene, exposing more centralized risks.

Even more ridiculous is that BitcoinOS's Rollup system needs to submit a 400KB state proof on the main chain every six blocks, which takes up 10% of the Bitcoin block capacity. This makes Bitcoin OS an extremely slow and expensive data availability solution that is difficult to compete with other solutions, and also makes DeFi on BTC not only completely centralized but also unsafe. However, these details are not mentioned in the official documents, which is shocking.

The so-called "L2 extension" is actually an illusion

Many current Bitcoin (BTC) "DeFi" projects are based on the narrative of "second-layer expansion" (L2 scaling). Broadly speaking, L2/modular "scaling" attempts to expand the functionality and performance of the base layer (L1) by building additional layers on top of it.

However, this approach has almost never been successful in practice. Pushing transaction traffic to another competing chain does not actually expand the capacity of the original chain, but instead provides a harbinger of decline for the actual use of the original chain, because this practice provides some degree of excuse for "never having to expand L1".

Worse still, this approach often completely distorts the incentives of the original chain’s leadership through the corrosive influence of L2 tokens and equity. Take Ethereum, for example, which has long dominated the DeFi space, but has now been surpassed by Solana in terms of “real usage.” This is not accidental, but a structural consequence of the L2 narrative.

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

BTC’s L2 expansion plan may make large-scale self-custody impractical. If users want to control their own private keys, they still need to conduct multiple on-chain transactions to access L2. However, the current on-chain capacity cannot support such large-scale operations.

For example, if all holders wanted to move their coins now, the transaction queue would be more than two months; if everyone in the world only made one transaction, the queue would be more than twenty years. This means that self-custody is almost impossible to achieve, and the public will have to access it through a custodial service provider, which completely violates the original purpose of Bitcoin.

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

Why Bitcoin Won’t Change

Many people still have illusions that Bitcoin may be adapted to DeFi functions in the future, but in-depth political and economic analysis shows that such a transformation is almost impossible.

The governance mechanism of the Bitcoin community is extremely closed, and the Bitcoin Core team can almost unilaterally block any protocol upgrade. For example, even a relatively mild opcode recovery proposal such as OP_CAT has been blocked for a long time; not to mention "disruptive" proposals such as the introduction of a Turing-complete virtual machine. Therefore, it is not realistic to expect Bitcoin to adapt to DeFi.

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

It’s a scam cycle

Projects around Bitcoin DeFi have actually formed a "scam cycle": every few years, a new wave of projects claiming to "implement DeFi on Bitcoin" will appear on the market, and these projects can often raise hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. However, they will soon disappear due to technical bottlenecks, model loopholes and other problems. A few years later, new projects will make a comeback, targeting a group of new investors who do not understand history.

Most of these projects take advantage of people's fantasy that "DeFi can also be played with Bitcoin", but the reality is that there have been almost no major technical changes in the Bitcoin protocol in the past decade. With so much money and resources invested, DeFi still cannot be realized. It is hard to believe that it can be "suddenly realized" today with the same code.

Bitcoin DeFi is just a fantasy

Among all the projects investigated, Soveryn and BitcoinOS are the most controversial. Their publicity is extremely exaggerated, but it completely conceals the huge trade-offs and flaws of the projects. Although Rootstock is still a centralized solution, it at least acknowledges this point. BitVM has some highlights in innovation, but it still cannot get rid of the limitations of its efficiency and structure.

What’s even more ironic is that after an in-depth study of the L2 project of the BTC ecosystem, people have a greater appreciation for the transparency and self-critical spirit of Ethereum L2. The Ethereum ecosystem even has a dedicated “L2Beat” project to track the risks and operating conditions of each L2, while Bitcoin L2 has almost no similar disclosure mechanism.

The bottom line is, the so-called "Bitcoin DeFi" does not exist. It has no native support capabilities and no realistic landing path. It is a collective fantasy driven by greed, delusion and ignorance, just like the myth that Bitcoin itself once brought. We don't need to continue to tolerate Bitcoin's mediocrity and stagnation. There is a real DeFi economy on the chain, generating billions of dollars in revenue each year - instead of indulging in fantasy, it is better to support the real crypto revolution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.15515-4.02%
Aixbt
AIXBT$0.1219-6.87%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.227-8.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
Notcoin
NOT$0.002043-1.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4857-7.53%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000519-7.32%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08323-7.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-5.89%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0108+2.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 18:58

Trending News

More

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App