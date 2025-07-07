Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

Important definitions in this article
The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of:
(a) interest in any financial instrument, scheme or arrangement;
(b) physical and/or tangible asset; or
(c) intangible asset, rights or interest, other than—
i. the Virtual Asset itself; or
ii. items that exist in digital form only.
VASP - Virtual Asset Service Provider
VARA - Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority
ARVA - Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets
The specific license types and business scopes involved by the two regulatory agencies are as follows:
VARA Framework:
DFSA Framework
1.1 Mandatory Licensing Requirements
ARVA issuance falls under Category 1 VA Issuance (the highest regulatory category), and the issuer must obtain a VA issuance license from VARA.
The VARA license application process can be found at: https://web3caff.com/archives/105077
1.2 Single asset approval
All VASPs licensed by VARA to issue Category 1 VAs must obtain VARA approval prior to issuing each ARVA. VARA may, at its sole discretion, impose conditions on any approval of a VASP to issue an ARVA.
1.3 Reserve Asset Requirements
Sufficient reserve assets must be held to cover the rights and value represented by ARVA;
Reserve assets must be kept by a licensed custodian and be independent of VASP’s own assets;
Reserve assets may not be re-pledged or subject to encumbrances;
Ensure that reserve assets are legally separate from its property and any other virtual asset reserve assets.
2.1 White Paper Disclosure
A white paper must be published to disclose relevant content before virtual assets are offered to the public.
In addition to meeting general virtual asset disclosure requirements, ARVA should also meet additional disclosure requirements. Specifically:
The general disclosure mainly includes the following parts:
RWA additional disclosure requirements mainly include the following:
2.2 Continuous Disclosure Requirements
Should disclose on its website, at least monthly and in a clear, accurate and transparent manner:
Confirm a statement confirming whether ARVA is fully backed by sufficient reserve assets at the time of disclosure.
A VASP licensed to issue ARVA must at all times maintain paid-in capital at least equal to the higher of:
Where the ARVA represents direct ownership of the RWA, the issuer must ensure that:
Holders must be allowed to redeem in AED or other equivalent value disclosed in the white paper;
Redemption requests are processed within a reasonable time frame and are free of charge.
A VASP licensed to issue VARA shall appoint an independent third-party auditor and promptly notify VARA of the auditor’s full name and contact information upon appointment;
Senior management of a VASP that holds a license to issue ARVA shall submit to VARA a certification of the accuracy of each independent audit as soon as practicable after completion;
Independent audits of ARVA in circulation and reserve assets are conducted every 6 months.
Issuers must also comply with the requirements of the four core rulebooks:
DFSA's Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) officially released the "Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines" on March 17, 2025. The release of this guideline marks that Dubai will incorporate RWA tokenization into the mainstream financial regulatory system, which provides a low-threshold, high-definition, full-chain compliance path for global projects.
The sandbox program participation process is divided into two stages and four core steps, as follows:
Eligibility: Companies must be engaged in tokenization business (issuing/trading/holding/settling RWA, stocks, bonds, etc.), excluding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins; existing DFSA licensed institutions can expand their business.
Application materials and time: Submit your letter of intent at no charge. The application window is from March 17, 2025 to April 24, 2025 (if you are late, you will need to wait for the next round).
DFSA assessment: preliminary review of business compliance (whether it falls within the scope of DIFC license). After passing, arrange a meeting to discuss the details of the business model.
A DFSA license is required to enter the ITL Tokenisation cohort and interested firms must apply for and complete the authorisation process to join the scheme.
ITL Pre-Application Form link: https://services.dfsa.ae/make-anenquiry/innovation-and-testing-license/
The specific flow chart is as follows: