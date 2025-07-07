Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows of $219 million last week, marking eight consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews
2025/07/07 11:55
PANews reported on July 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$219 million last week (June 30 to July 3, Eastern Time), and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a weekly net inflow of $99.4 million. Currently, ETHA has a total historical net inflow of $5.62 billion. The second largest was Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net inflow of $92.03 million. Currently, FETH has a total historical net inflow of $1.74 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.83 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.40 billion.

