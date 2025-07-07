Trump: Any country that aligns with the BRICS countries' anti-US policies will have an additional 10% tariff

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Observer Network, on July 6 local time, US President Trump wrote on the "Real Social" platform: "Any country that aligns with the BRICS' anti-American policies will be subject to an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this issue!" He did not explain or elaborate on the "anti-American policy" mentioned in the post.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.