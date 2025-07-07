Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Reform Task Promotion Meeting: Exploring Practical Paths for Stablecoins to Empower Foreign Trade Development

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Wuxi public account, Wuxi Municipal Party Committee Secretary Du Xiaogang presided over a special promotion meeting on the city's key reform tasks. The meeting required that the whole city should use reform thinking and reform methods to "resolve pain points", "unblock blockages" and "solve difficult points" to continuously release the driving force and vitality of stable growth of foreign trade, explore practical paths for stable currencies to empower foreign trade development, continuously expand the growth space of digital trade, green trade, and service trade, and improve the development level of cross-border e-commerce, intermediate product trade, and offshore trade.

