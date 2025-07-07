Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9

PANews
2025/07/07 16:00

PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally expects that the US tariff policy will not escalate further, there are still many possibilities at the key node when the tariff suspension period expires on July 9, and investors need to be prepared for different situations.

Morgan Stanley analyzed three potential scenarios:

  1. Extension strategy: The White House may extend the suspension period and announce agreements with some trading partners, while leaving open the possibility of raising tariffs on other countries. The EU and Japan are expected to maintain the current 10% base tariff rate.
  2. Tactical escalation: If negotiations fail, the US may selectively re-impose tariffs and delay implementation to leave room for negotiations. The EU and Japan may face a tougher stance.
  3. Mild case: The United States may announce regional or bilateral framework agreements indicating a propensity for lower tariff levels, reducing uncertainty about near-term import costs.

Morgan Stanley stressed that tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and an aggressive tariff path could exacerbate the downside risks to the economic outlook and affect GDP growth expectations for 2025/2026. Investors need to pay close attention to this important date, July 9.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5242-11.01%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08402-6.90%
Ethereum
ETH$3,667.86-5.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009779-15.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 12:01

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs