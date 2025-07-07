Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part of the funds will be used to support its crypto asset library strategy, focusing on promoting the application of Bitcoin in the European corporate market. The company plans to launch a transparency dashboard to display the holdings of the crypto asset library in real time. CEO Barnali Biswal said that this financing reflects the market's recognition of Hilbert as a European listed digital asset company.

Earlier news, the listed company Hilbert Group launched a comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as the main reserve asset .

