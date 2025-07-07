Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian crypto entities

2025/07/07 16:37
Ukraine has imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and crypto-related entities accused of facilitating financial flows that support the Kremlin’s war efforts.

In a July 6 statement reported by RBC Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest sanctions package, developed with the National Bank of Ukraine, aims to block financial schemes increasingly reliant on cryptocurrency transfers. The sanctions list includes 60 companies and 73 Russian nationals.

“We will work on each one with our partners to combine sanctions — ours and European, ours and those of other significant jurisdictions worldwide,”  Zelenskyy said, adding that the action was coordinated with Ukraine’s international partners. One sanctioned company, he noted, processed billions of dollars in crypto transactions this year, most of which supported Russia’s defense industry.

Zelenskyy stressed the strategic importance of sanctioning digital assets. As conventional banking routes are increasingly restricted, Russia has turned to crypto networks to sustain critical wartime logistics. The Ukrainian government is pushing for synchronized action with the European Union and other allied jurisdictions to limit these flows.

The move follows a broader campaign to stifle Russia’s use of digital assets for sanctions evasion. Since legalizing crypto payments for cross-border trade in 2024, Russian entities,including pro-war groups, have raised millions in crypto to bypass banking restrictions. Still, analysts argue that crypto’s limited liquidity and blockchain transparency make it an inefficient tool for large-scale evasion.

Ukraine, by contrast, has effectively leveraged digital assets for defense funding. Since the invasion began, the country has received over $200 million in crypto donations and ranks among the top nations for crypto adoption.

Zelenskyy confirmed more measures are in development, including further alignment with EU sanctions packages. Ukraine has already implemented several rounds mirroring Brussels’ restrictions and is pushing for mutual recognition of its sanctions within the EU.

