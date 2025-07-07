UpTop Launches Capital Market Strategy to Build the First Equity Token Liquidity Platform

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement of UpTop, UpTop has entered the stage of capital market development and will promote the construction of a decentralized liquidity platform through three major strategies. First, cooperate with the Four.Meme platform to support the on-chain tokenization of US and Hong Kong stocks. Four.Meme provides legal custody of stock minting services, and UpTop injects liquidity into high-quality tokenized stocks to build a stock token ecosystem on the BNB chain. Second, promote listed companies to reserve $UPTOP tokens to strengthen market consensus. Third, initiate compliance listing processes to improve global operations and regulatory standards.

