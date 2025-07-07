Dow Jones falls 100 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq open lower amid Trump tariffs threats

Crypto.news
2025/07/07 22:01
U Coin
U$0.01085-3.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.798-6.74%

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, July 7, following the Fourth of July holiday, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% amid comments on tariffs from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 100 points, or down 0.25%, while the S&P 500 shed about 0.35%, and the Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.6%.

These downward movements for stocks come as investors take note of latest tariffs-related developments. Particularly, it relates to President Donald Trump‘s threats of additional tariffs on countries aligned with BRICS. However, there’s also focus on comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that the U.S. is set to announce multiple key trade agreements in the coming days.

While Bessent did not detail the agreements, he noted that it would be “a busy couple of days,” with this coming as the July 9, 2025, tariffs deadline set by President Trump approaches.

He also noted in an interview with CNN on Sunday, July 6 that Trump’s tariffs will go into effect on August 1, 2025 – which means an extension to the July 9 deadline.

Trump threatened 10% tariff on BRICS

While investors have expected tariff implementation, fresh concerns have emerged after Trump threatened to impose an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with BRICS—a new bloc of partner nations that includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Stocks fell sharply after Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier in the year, before rebounding off a slow April to hit record highs in June. Gains, which also reflected across risk assets such as cryptocurrencies, came amid Trump’s 90-day pause on tariffs, and agreements with the United Kingdom and China.

Despite the geopolitical tensions that rocked the Middle East, stocks remained on an upward course, with the S&P 500 near the key 6,300 level that Bank of America analysts recently said could mark a potential sell signal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15505-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05479-5.74%
SOON
SOON$0.1418-5.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations