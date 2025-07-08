SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 01:30
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006196--%

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked asset managers eyeing regulatory approval for spot Solana exchange-traded funds to file revised Forms S-1 before the end of July.

That’s according to a report by crypto publication CoinDesk, which noted that the SEC has asked Solana (SOL) spot ETF issuers to re-submit the applications with the necessary amendments.

Specifically, the regulator is looking to have the amended S-1 registration documents re-submitted in the next three weeks.

According to sources, he SEC is eyeing the re-filed ETF applications to be in by the end of July. SOL, the native token of Solana, traded around $151 at the time of the news report. 

What does this mean?

Analysts have long noted that odds of the SEC giving the greenlight for Solana ETFs in 2025 is higher- Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart recently highlighted this prospect at over 95%.

However, the final deadline for the agency to reject or approve crypto ETFs, including those linked to Litecoin, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano, is in October. 

For Solana spot ETFs, filed by Canary, Grayscale, Franklin, Invesco, Fidelity, VanEck, Bitwise, 21Shares, and CoinShares, the key deadline is October 10, 2025.  The report that the regulator wants issuers to quickly refile the S-1s with key details such as staking and in-kind redemptions, suggests the market watchdog is eyeing an acceleration of the process.

The SEC took an accelerated approach as it moved to issue spot Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in 2024.

Recently, the regulator allowed for the listing and trading of the REX-Osprey SOL and Staking ETF. The fund, traded under the ticker SSK and the first-ever staking ETF in the U.S., saw about $33 million in volume and $12 million in inflows on its debut.  

REX-Osprey SOL ETF’s application was structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which meant it benefited from automatic approval.  

Bitwise filed the amended S-1s for its spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs in late June, a move that Balchunas said was a good sign, indicative of engagement from the SEC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15505-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05479-5.74%
SOON
SOON$0.1418-5.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations