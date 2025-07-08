Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 04:17
Nowchain
NOW$0.00761-2.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01554-7.16%

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation.

On June 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague wearing a black military-style jacket, collared shirt, and matching trousers, an outfit immediately described as a “suit” by Reuters, BBC, the New York Post, and even Polymarket’s own social media account.

The outfit, a rare departure from the military fatigues Zelenskyy has favored since Russia’s invasion, sparked headlines, memes, and, unexpectedly, a high-stakes crypto dispute.

On Polymarket, the prediction market asking whether Zelenskyy would don a suit before July attracted tens of millions in volume and a growing crowd of traders betting on what seemed like a straightforward resolution. Yet, in the days following his appearance, deep-pocketed traders flooded the market with “No” bets, exploiting a quirk in UMA’s oracle system that rewards consensus over factual accuracy.

How UMA’s oracle incentives created a $160m reality distortion field

At the heart of the issue lies the UMA oracle, the mechanism used to resolve markets on Polymarket. UMA’s system incentivizes participants to vote in alignment with the majority to earn rewards.

Crucially, votes aren’t equal. Their weight is determined by the number of tokens staked, not the number of voters. This creates a powerful asymmetry: a single whale with enough tokens can swing the outcome, regardless of the facts or the intent of the market.

The Zelenskyy market exposed this flaw in high resolution. Despite official NATO footage, Reuters’ confirmation of a “suit-style jacket,” and even Polymarket’s own tweet declaring “President Zelenskyy in a suit last night,” UMA voters initially leaned toward “No.” Their rationale: a prior market had resolved similarly for a military-style outfit in May, ignoring the fact that this time, over 50 major publications explicitly used the word “suit.”

Traders who bet “Yes” erupted when Polymarket’s official account (@PolymarketIntel) retroactively labeled itself “community-run” after acknowledging the suit.

The backlash intensified as Martin Shkreli livestreamed accusations of market manipulation, while the PolyWhale Repellers, a collective of aggrieved traders, began compiling evidence of oracle misconduct.

As the July 8 resolution deadline looms, the fallout could redefine the future of prediction markets. A “No” outcome would validate fears that whale capital can override verifiable events. A “Yes” could restore faith, but only if paired with meaningful oracle reforms.

Either way, the suit saga has already exposed a trillion-dollar question: Can decentralized platforms handle the truth, or will they devolve into casinos where the house always wins?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15505-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05479-5.74%
SOON
SOON$0.1418-5.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations