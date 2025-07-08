TON Foundation recruits VP of Marketing after UAE 'Golden Visa' controversy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, the TON Foundation issued a recruitment notice for a vice president of marketing, whose responsibilities include "developing and executing high-impact marketing strategies" to enhance the TON ecosystem, attract new users, and expand the brand's global influence. The marketing director will also work with the directors of the TON Foundation to develop budgets and participate in the production of social media video content such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. This move comes at a time when the organization has been embroiled in controversy over the UAE's "Golden Visa" program.

Earlier news, Toncoin announced a partnership with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers ; subsequently, the UAE authorities clarified that the golden visa eligibility does not include digital currency investors . TON later clarified that the plan is still in its early stages and has not been endorsed by the government .