Stand With Crypto joins more than 60 organizations in urging U.S. lawmakers to support the Crypto Market Structure Act

PANews
2025/07/08 08:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065-0.71%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03828-9.41%
U Coin
U$0.01082-3.22%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016697-1.39%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, crypto advocacy organization Stand With Crypto and 65 other organizations sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to support the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The bill will clarify the division of supervision between the SEC and the CFTC, requiring crypto companies to disclose retail financial information and isolate customer funds. It is expected to enter the review process next week. In the Senate, Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Congressman Cynthia Lummis released relevant legislative principles last month and will hold a digital asset hearing on Wednesday.

The letter specifically mentioned the urgency of legislation, pointing out that the United States needs to establish a regulatory framework by the end of September to avoid falling behind global competition. However, the bill faces the risk of politicization, and the Democratic Party may demand restrictions on the Trump family's crypto business (Bloomberg estimates that the family has made a profit of about $620 million through the family's crypto project). Investment bank TD Cowen pointed out that the Republican Party needs to strike a balance between meeting the Democratic Party's regulatory requirements and maintaining Trump's support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15505-4.08%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05479-5.74%
SOON
SOON$0.1418-5.15%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations