A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours ago, the whale withdrew 3 million USDC from Lighter to buy 1,182 WETH, then deposited it into Compound and borrowed 2 million USDT to continue buying. In the end, the accumulated position was 1,969.05 WETH, with an average cost of $2,539.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.