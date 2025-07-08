Many institutions are preparing for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses, and the industry says not to exaggerate the impact of stablecoins

PANews
2025/07/08 11:45
Notcoin
NOT$0,002053-1,10%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to China Business News, the reporter learned from industry insiders that Hong Kong's stablecoin licenses are relatively scarce and in high demand, and it is estimated that there will be only single-digit licenses. However, in addition to JD.com, Standard Chartered, Yuanbi, etc. that have already been officially announced, there are more than 40 companies preparing to submit applications. Law firms have reported that there are dozens of intended applications, and they are currently in the consultation or preparation stage. The competition is very fierce. The applicants are basically China's largest financial institutions and Internet companies, while some small companies that intend to apply have little hope.

Against this backdrop, expectations for stablecoins to reconstruct the global monetary system are rising. Qiao Yide, vice president and secretary of the Shanghai Development Research Foundation, told the First Financial reporter that the efficiency of cross-border payments that can be improved by stablecoins may not be as high as everyone expected. Some studies have pointed out that the actual cost may be close to 1%, rather than the extremely low level advertised. At the same time, stablecoins are anchored on sovereign currencies, which are actually an extension and diffusion of the functions of legal tender and cannot subvert the system on which they depend for survival. Although the current market is in full swing and major institutions are scrambling to enter the market, there is even a view that stablecoins will reconstruct and subvert the international monetary system. But in the eyes of industry insiders, this is undoubtedly an exaggeration of the impact of stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0,15501-4,11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1057-14,27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,804-6,75%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations