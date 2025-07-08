Nasdaq-ListedReal Estate Firm Murano Plans Bitcoin Treasury Strategy With $500M Equity Deal

2025/07/08
Murano Global, a real estate company and a hotel chain in Mexico, has become the latest to announce its Bitcoin treasury initiative. The Nasdaq-listed firm said that it has already acquired 21 BTC.

The company announced on Monday that it has entered into an equity agreement of up to $500 million with Yorkville. The proceeds are “primarily” earmarked for BTC purchases, Murano noted.

Additionally, Murano has also joined “Bitcoin for Corporations” as a Chairman’s Circle Member, supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption. The crypto alliance is backed by BTC Inc. & Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

“We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk,” said Elias Sacal, Murano CEO and founder.

Murano Builds Bitcoin Strategy

The company stressed that it will continue with its core real estate strategy and operate its Mexican hotel and resort business, while using the operating cash flows, real estate assets, and capital market access to create a robust Bitcoin stack over time.

The initiative aims to enhance capital efficiency and liquidity, generating improved yield for shareholders, the release read.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets will be the acting financial and strategic advisor for Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative.

Additionally, the firm is considering accepting Bitcoin for payments and BTC reward programs to enhance its hospitality operations.

Following the announcement, Murano’s stock fell 3.32% in after-hours trading, after closing down 1.68% at $10.53 on the Nasdaq on Monday. The stocks are currently trading at $10.53 at the time of writing.

Corporate Treasury BTC Allocations Shouldn’t be About Chasing Trends: Xapo CEO

Murano has become the latest to join the growing wave of corporate crypto treasuries. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, 135 listed firms have deployed this playbook in BTC alone, led by Strategy, Metaplanet, Twenty One, among others.

Seamus Rocca, Chief Executive Officer of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that though the rise of corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is significant, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.”

“It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility,” he said. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.”

