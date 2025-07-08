Metaplanet Tops Tokyo Standard Market With $12.87B in June Trading Volume

CryptoNews
2025/07/08 16:10

Japanese Bitcoin investment giant Metaplanet, which has been continuously increasing its BTC holdings, has seen a significant rise in stock trading volume in June.

According to Reuters, Metaplanet’s trading volume rose to 1.86 trillion yen ($12.87 billion) in June. Tokyo Stock Exchange data shows that the numbers are nearly double the 997.6 billion yen ($6.82 billion) in May.

The firm’s June trading volume surpassed that of Toyota Motor and Sony Group on the prime market, while the top spot was taken by Advantest.

Further, the company has been maintaining its top position since November last year, the report added. The hotelier-turned Bitcoin acquisition company is currently the world’s fifth-largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s Tokyo-listed shares have surged more than 345% this year, after it made a “strategic pivot” to become a Bitcoin treasury firm in 2024.

Japanese Bond Market Chaos: Investors Turn to Metaplanet Due to Transparency

Per Metaplanet’s website, the company now holds 15,555 Bitcoin worth $1.69 billion at press time.

With Japan’s 30-year government bond prices dropping 45% since 2019, investors are increasingly looking into Metaplanet as a Bitcoin proxy, due to the instability in fixed-income markets.

Analysts noted that despite the rally, the company’s market net asset value (mNAV) is reasonable and has room to grow.

Additionally, Metaplanet has been transparent in providing Proof of Reserves for its Bitcoin holdings, unlike its peers. The company CEO, Simon Gerovich, has publicly released on-chain verification of the company’s BTC assets.

This comes in contrast with the largest BTC corporate holder, Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, who recently called on-chain proof-of-reserves a “bad idea” that could pose security threats.

On Monday, Metaplanet announced a 2,205 Bitcoin acquisition, the latest purchase in its aggressive accumulation strategy.

Since early 2025, the company has expanded its Bitcoin holdings from just 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, a fourfold increase in its position in just four months.

Crypto Community Raise Concerns Over Corporate BTC Treasury Strategy

However, there is skepticism among the community around the sustainability of the growing Bitcoin treasury trend. Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, noted that BTC holding firms may have shaky ground, as rising threats might erode shareholder value.

Besides, Glassnode lead analyst James Check, raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy. He argues that these firms have “a far shorter lifespan than most expect.”

“It’s about how serious & sustainable your product & Strategy is to sustain the accumulation,” he wrote on X last week.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15501-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1057-14.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.804-6.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations