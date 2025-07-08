Pumpfun is old and frail, what concepts are the emerging platforms promoting?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily

Author: Nanzhi

Since USELESS broke through the market value of 100 million again, the LetsBonk platform has ushered in a second spring, with multiple tokens breaking through the market value of tens of millions of dollars in a row. After BONK, Jupiter, Moonshot and other projects with strong backgrounds have also recently launched their own Launchpads. Unlike the previous Pump-like imitations that became popular for a few days and then returned to calm, LetsBonk's data has completely surpassed Pump, and platforms such as Jupiter and Moonshot have also produced their own leaders with a market value of tens of millions.

At the same time, rumors that Pump.fun is about to issue a coin are rife. Some community users believe that Pump’s coin issuance is its peak and that it will begin to decline after the coin issuance. New platforms and new tokens will take over the Solana Meme ecosystem.

This article will focus on other popular tokens on LetsBONK, as well as the top tokens on other platforms, and sort out their concepts and background stories.

LetsBonk

Bluechip: Pure Meme, with many foreign KOLs shouting orders, and multiple USELESS big holders among the holding addresses.

NYLA: AI Agent, similar to the previous DeFAI concept, including swap, transfer and other functions.

LuckyCoin: Tom, the founder of Bonkfun, often replies to community users in Chinese and expresses his concern for the Chinese community. Some of his keywords are extracted as Memes, among which words such as good luck and hello are mentioned many times. Therefore, LuckyCoin (good luck) has become one of the leading Chinese words in BONK.

Glonk: A picture posted by comedian Ricky Gervais, which rose sharply on May 15 due to the support and buying of Bonk Guy. The original support is: https://x.com/theunipcs/status/1922769298990289140.

Gib: Recommended by BONK core contributor @iamkadense, calling it the BONK version of PEPE, and the relevant tweet was supported by BonkGuy's reply.

Bap: Pure Meme, a cat version of Bonk (BONK's original Meme concept is Cheems hitting people with a stick, and Bap is the cat version of the attack image).

Baobao: An image associated with BONK, which originated from a picture posted on the official Instagram with the caption "BaoBao is BONK's younger brother and best friend".

Wangcai: WeChat dog head image, the first wave of promotion was for Chinese people, and it rose sharply again after receiving a reply from BonkGuy.

Moonshot

Mooncat: Originally a community promotion token, its market value dropped from 2 million to 500,000 US dollars in the first round. It rose again due to the official promotion of Moonshot at 12:00 am today. The official verified the token this morning (i.e., Moonshot was listed), and it officially became Dragon One.

MonkeyPhone: The first token of the Moonshot platform. It was discovered in advance before the launch of the platform. After Moonshot officially announced Launchpad, its market value once rose to 14 million US dollars. After being overtaken by Rich, it fell all the way to the current 3 million US dollars.

Jupiter

Uranus: Jupiter is Jupiter among the eight planets, while Uranus is Uranus. In addition, the image of the token and the meaning of the name actually mean "uranus = ur anus = your asshole", which is the hottest topic in the foreign language area. At the same time, the official Jupiter account also specifically quoted a tweet from Musk in 2024 that mentioned Uranus to endorse it.

Kirby: Pure meme. The rising momentum mainly comes from multiple official mentions.