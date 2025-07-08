DeAgentAI launches Sui Chain prediction interactive competition, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT

PANews reported on July 8 that Alphax, the flagship product of AI Infra platform DeAgentAI, officially launched the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition on Sui mainnet. The event will last until August 31. Users can participate in the daily BTC, ETH, and SUI market forecasts through the AlphaX platform and complete the interaction on the Sui chain to have the opportunity to win points, cash rewards, and airdrop blind boxes. The total prize pool is 100,000 USDT.

DeAgentAI is an AI Agent network infrastructure built on a multi-chain ecosystem including Sui, BSC and BTC. Its core vision is to "Make AI Smarter" and it is committed to empowering on-chain transactions through AI prediction and feedback mechanisms. Its core product AlphaX focuses on high-precision price signal prediction with an accuracy rate of up to 72.3%, and has supported more than 190 million on-chain interactions.