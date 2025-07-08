BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:06
Bitcoin
BTC$115,195.68-2.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00766-2.66%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005497-7.37%

Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Valued at over $80 billion at current prices, the milestone follows its latest purchase of 1,388 BTC as part of its ongoing aggressive accumulation, according to ApolloSats co-founder Thomas Fahrer.

IBIT has recorded immense success since launched, amassing $76 billion in assets under management (AUM) and accounting for 96% of net inflows across all Bitcoin ETFs to date. The fund has constantly reinforced its position as a top performer among the investment products that debuted in January 2024, now generating more annual revenue than BlackRock’s long-standing S&P 500 ETF, IVV.

Despite IVV holding significantly more AUM at $624 billion, the Bitcoin fund has turned into a bigger moneymaker for the world’s largest asset manager, earning $187.2 million in annual fees over the other’s $187.1 million.

With its portfolio milestone, BlackRock ranks among the largest Bitcoin holders globally, surpassing even top corporate holders like Strategy, Tesla, and Coinbase.

Several industry figures have called the milestone remarkable. ETF Store president Nate Geraci reacted to the news on X, noting that the 700,000 BTC milestone in just 18 months is “ridiculous.” 

BlackRock also led the latest wave of Bitcoin ETF inflows on July 7, pulling about $165 million of the total $217 million recorded, according to SoSoValue data.

IBIT’s rapid rise has started to attract global attention. Recently, Bloomberg reported that Italy’s UniCredit SpA plans to launch a five-year, dollar-denominated investment certificate tied to IBIT for professional investors. The product will offer exposure to digital assets without requiring direct crypto custody or wallets.

Meanwhile, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF is also gaining momentum, posting steady inflows and nearing $5 billion in AUM.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15501-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1057-14.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.804-6.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations