Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk , stablecoin issuer Tether has invested in blockchain analysis company Crystal Intelligence to enhance its ability to combat USDT -related crypto crimes. FBI data shows that crypto fraud losses in 2024 will reach $ 9.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 66% . Tether's investment will provide real-time risk monitoring and fraud detection tools, and collaborate with global law enforcement agencies to help freeze more than $ 2.7 billion in stablecoins involved in the case. Tether CEO said that this move will strengthen cooperation with law enforcement agencies and send a clear signal that "abuse of USDT will be tracked down."

