Ethereum crypto could be next big treasury asset amid $5B tokenization boom

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:38
Ethereum’s growing dominance in RWA tokenization is boosting its narrative as a treasury asset.

Ethereum (ETH) is quickly gaining traction as a major platform for tokenized assets. Notably, over $5 billion in RWAs are now managed on Ethereum, including treasuries and other real-world assets. In a commentary shared with crypto.news, NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef explained how this is opening up new avenues for ETH.

Ethereum’s “digital oil” narrative stems from its utility as the “gas” powering its expansive decentralized finance ecosystem, which includes layer 2 networks. The network is dominant not only in stablecoin issuance but also in a wide range of decentralized finance applications beyond tokenized assets.

Franklin Templeton and BlackRock jump on Ethereum

Several other developments are also boosting Ethereum’s attractiveness as a treasury asset. One is the network’s shift in tokenomics, including deflationary fee burns and native staking. This structure combines yield with scarcity, making Ethereum more appealing as a treasury holding.

Regulatory clarity around Ethereum is also improving, particularly in relation to ETH-based exchange-traded funds. For this reason, traditional finance firms like Franklin Templeton and BlackRock are already embracing the trend, with Ethereum gaining recognition alongside Bitcoin (BTC).

While Ethereum may not replace Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, it continues to offer utility as a foundational asset in compliant decentralized finance, Youssef added.

