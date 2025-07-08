Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times that the company is in a “Bitcoin gold rush” and wants to use its growing stash to buy real businesses that generate cash.

According to him, the firm is following a two-stage plan. First, it will accumulate as much Bitcoin (BTC) as possible, and second, use its holdings as collateral to raise funds from lenders, similar to how securities or government bonds are used.

Gerovich stated that the generated cash would go toward acquiring “profitable cash-flowing” businesses that align with its current strategy, possibly in digital banking or financial services.

Metaplanet’s approach mirrors the playbook of Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate holder of BTC. The firm has also issued equity and stock warrants to raise capital, but unlike Strategy, Gerovich said he won’t use convertible debt.

“I don’t want to have to pay back the money in three or four years,” he said, adding that the company has no plans to sell its holdings and will continue raising capital to buy more.

The CEO’s comments come just a day after Metaplanet announced its biggest Bitcoin purchase to date, buying 2,205 BTC for 34.49 billion yen ( $238 million) and bringing its total to 15,555 BTC. The purchase was funded by stock warrants and bond activity, a structure the firm has used repeatedly this year to raise capital and convert it directly into BTC.

Once a hotel management company, Metaplanet adopted its BTC strategy in 2024 and has since grown into the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The firm has now spent around $1.6 billion on its purchases, with a long-term goal of holding 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, roughly 210,000 BTC by 2027.

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
