The post $3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 15, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a strong inflow of $260.02 million on their sixth consecutive day of inflows. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs saw a total of $359.73 million, marking their 5th consecutive day of inflows.

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $260.02 million, led by BlackRock IBIT’s $261.82 million. Fidelity FBTC also added $7.52 million, while Gryascale BTC and Franklin EZBC recorded $6.13 million and $3.34 million, respectively. Bitwise BITB is the only manager to record a net outflow of $18.81 million.

Overall, Trading volume across all spot Bitcoin ETFs topped $3.03 billion, signaling robust activity and growing institutional positioning. Net assets came in at $151.72 billion, representing 6.60% of the bitcoin market cap.

Ethereum ETF Breakdown

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a net inflow of $359.73 million. BlackRock ETHA led with $363.19 million, followed by Grayscale ETHE’s $10.00 million. The only ETF to record an outflow of $13.46 million is Fidelity FETH.

The total trading volume in Ethereum ETF reached $2.09 billion with net assets of $29.72 billion. This marks 5.46% of Ethereum’s market cap, slightly higher than the previous day’s records.

Market Context

Bitcoin is trading at $115,796 with a market cap of $2.306 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $44.955 billion, while Ethereum trades at $4,525.45, with a market cap of $546.349 billion. Its trading volume has climbed $33.879 billion, slightly lower than the previous day.

As the countries continue to shape their crypto framework, Bitcoin and Ethereum become more popular with easy accessibility. The current optimism about interest rate cuts from major central banks, growing interest in crypto ETFs, and enhanced utility and security also favored both of these assets.