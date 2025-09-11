3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF has crossed CAD 150 million in assets under management, showing strong demand in Canada.

Institutional commitments from Ripple, SkyBridge Capital, and ARK Invest boosted investor confidence in the new ETFs.

SOLQ and XRPQ have quickly become the largest funds in their categories among Canadian digital asset ETFs.

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management.

Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind in the Canadian market.

Ripple, a key player in blockchain and enterprise crypto solutions, invested early in XRPQ. This institutional backing reinforced confidence among both retail and professional investors.

The ETF also attracted strong inflows with its six-month fee waiver, making it one of the most cost-effective ways for Canadian investors to access XRP within a regulated framework.

Also Read: Solana ETF Delay: SEC Postpones Grayscale and Trump Media Rulings

3iQ’s Solana Staking ETF SOLQ Surges Past CAD 300M in AUM

Next to XRPQ, 3iQ’s Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ) has also gained dominance in having surpassed CAD 300 million in assets under management.

SOLQ was launched in April and became an instant hit when it received a lead investment from SkyBridge Capital and subsequent commitments from ARK Invest.

ARK made the investments through its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, the first-ever U.S.-listed ETFs to have exposure to staking rewards from Solana.

A mixture of growth opportunities, staking incentives, and waived administration fees until 2026 has ensured SOLQ is the vehicle of choice for investors seeking regulated exposure to Solana.

It offers liquidity and institutional-grade security, building a dominant position that no peers have been able to match.

3iQ Expands Dominance as Solana and XRP ETFs Gain Rapid Scale

Simultaneous growth of SOLQ and XRPQ has also cemented 3iQ’s leadership in the digital asset space of ETFs.

Both funds reached high-speed scale through a blend of institutional-quality protection alongside competitive pricing, a feature that has appealed to a wide investor base, including individuals, family offices, and institutions.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, said:

Through the use of early leader SOLQ and XRPQ of CAD 300 million and CAD 150 million, respectively, 3iQ has demonstrated the strength of early leader commitments in driving adoption in regulated markets. Both are today industry benchmarks for future Canadian and offshore digital asset products.

Also Read: Solana ETF Approval May Arrive Before October SEC Deadline