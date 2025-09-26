3M Mobile Miners, $410M+ Raised, & Entry at Just $0.0016: Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now!

BlockDAG has raised over $410 million in its presale and sold more than 26.4 billion coins, with the coin still available at a price-locked $0.0016, even though the current batch 30 is priced at $0.03. Early holders of the coin have already seen an ROI of 2900%.

But what makes this presale one of the most discussed in 2025 isn’t just numbers; it’s the infrastructure. BlockDAG (BDAG) is deploying a tech stack built for high throughput, global access, and verifiable utility. With over 3 million mobile miners on board and 20,000 hardware miners shipped, the network is already operational before its mainnet even arrives.

DAG + PoW: A Scalable Consensus at 15,000 TPS

At the heart of BlockDAG’s tech stack is a hybrid architecture combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure with Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus. This model allows for multiple blocks to be created and validated in parallel rather than waiting in a strict sequence. As a result, BlockDAG can scale to handle between 2,000 and 15,000 transactions per second, depending on network conditions. This kind of throughput puts it in the same performance bracket as Solana and Avalanche, but with a more robust backend logic.

The DAG structure means transactions are confirmed concurrently, increasing speed and reducing bottlenecks. When combined with PoW, the system maintains security through computational difficulty while supporting decentralization. Unlike traditional blockchains, where transaction speed drops under load, BlockDAG’s structure adapts to higher traffic without compromising validation.

Awakening Testnet: More Than a Simulation

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet is scheduled to launch this month, and it’s not just a dry run. The testnet will activate the core blockchain architecture, making features like UTXO removal, miner syncing via the Stratum protocol, and account abstraction through EIP-4337 fully operational.

Included in the testnet is the BlockDAG Explorer, which will allow users to track live transactions, monitor miner contributions, and view smart contract deployments in real time. Unlike blockchains that treat testnets as theoretical environments, BlockDAG is using this phase to stress-test infrastructure before the full launch.

Mobile Mining with Over 3 Million Users

The X1 app, BlockDAG’s mobile mining platform, has surpassed 3 million users actively simulating mining. Each user can earn BDAG coins daily by simply opening the app and tapping to start mining. While the rewards are modest, up to 20 BDAG per day, the value lies in onboarding users globally without requiring expensive hardware.

This mobile mining system is built on a Proof-of-Engagement model, which ensures decentralization by rewarding participation instead of computational power alone. It gives users in regions without access to mining rigs or stable energy infrastructure a way to participate directly. And when the mainnet launches, the mined coins will be claimable, making early participation immediately valuable.

20,000 Hardware Miners Shipped Globally

BlockDAG’s X Series hardware miners, including the X10, X30, and X100, have already seen over 20,000 units shipped to users across more than 130 countries. The X10, which serves as the entry-level model, is now being deployed by users who are sharing setup videos, earnings screenshots, and performance metrics.

Shipments are scaling rapidly, with the project aiming to distribute up to 2,000 new units each week. The phased rollout has proven that BlockDAG isn’t a theoretical system; it’s one that users can install, interact with, and profit from immediately. These miners use ASIC-grade chips optimized for BlockDAG’s network and are designed for plug-and-play use, supporting global adoption regardless of technical background.

From Testnet to Mainnet: Real Tools in Real Time

What sets BlockDAG apart from most presales is that users can already see and use the tools. Dashboard V4 provides real-time wallet tracking, order book visibility, and a simulation of post-launch trading. The BlockDAG Explorer, set to go live with the testnet, will give full access to transaction flows, miner rewards, and smart contract activity. The referral system, offering 25% commission in BDAG for each new buyer, has helped build a user base of over 325,000 active community members.

All of this adds up to more than a promise. It’s a working network that is already delivering the experience most Layer 1 chains don’t offer until months after launch. The stack isn’t just code; it’s connected hardware, mobile apps, education tools like BlockDAG Academy, and ongoing QA through the Awakening Testnet.

Last Thoughts

BlockDAG’s tech stack is not a slide on a roadmap; it’s a sequence of working parts that are already live. With a DAG + PoW hybrid consensus capable of up to 15,000 TPS, the Awakening testnet that includes real-time explorer and miner integration, and over 3 million users mining daily on the X1 app, this is a functioning network backed by tangible products.

Add to that 20,000+ shipped miners, presale funds over $410 million, and a price-locked entry of $0.0016 compared to the $0.03 current batch, and the case becomes clear. For those searching for the best crypto presale to buy now, BlockDAG offers proof, not just potential.

