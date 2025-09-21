The post $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets. Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range. DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity.  SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further.  Cipher X noted,  “As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.”  Source: Cipher X//X The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high. Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market. Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings. DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.… The post $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets. Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range. DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity.  SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further.  Cipher X noted,  “As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.”  Source: Cipher X//X The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high. Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market. Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings. DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.…

$4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push

2025/09/21
Key Insights:

  • Sui defends strong support zones, with $4.0–$4.5 resistance acting as the gateway to higher price targets.
  • Liquidations show high leverage remains, with long and short traders facing frequent wipeouts near $3–$4 range.
  • DEX volumes surged 38.8% in three months, reflecting steady growth in Sui ecosystem trading activity. 
SUI Builds Momentum: $4.5 Resistance Key to $5.5 Push

Sui (SUI) was trading near $3.67, with traders closely watching the $4.0–$4.5 zone as a key resistance. The chart shared by Cipher X outlines critical areas shaping the market structure.

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) around $3.0–$3.3 has been tested several times, and so far, it continues to hold as support. Beneath this, an order block between $2.0 and $2.5 remains a strong demand zone if prices retrace further. 

Cipher X noted, 

“As long as SUI holds above the FVG, a retest of 4.0 — 4.5 looks likely and breaking that could trigger a move toward ATH.” 

Source: Cipher X//X

The ultimate upside target remains near $5.5, the token’s all-time high.

Liquidations Reflect High Leverage Activity

Data from Coinglass shows total SUI liquidations remain active, with the latest figures recording $278.95K in long liquidations and $271.44K in short liquidations. This near balance reflects volatility affecting both sides of the market.

Sui Total Liquidations Chart/Source: Coinglass

Large spikes in liquidations have been visible throughout the year. April and May saw wipeouts exceeding $8M–$17M during sharp moves toward $4, while July dips below $3 triggered heavy long-side losses. Recent weeks show smaller liquidation volumes but frequent alternation between long and short positions, signaling that leveraged trading continues to shape short-term price swings.

DEX Trading Volume Rises Steadily

Weekly decentralized exchange (DEX) volume for SUI has reached $3.0 billion, a 39% increase compared to three months ago, according to data shared by Marc Shawn Brown.

Trading volumes climbed strongly in July, peaking above $4.5B in the week of July 21. While activity cooled afterward, volumes have consistently stayed above $2.5B. Renewed strength in mid-August and early September shows continued engagement from liquidity providers and traders across SUI-based platforms.

Market Holds Near $3–$4 Range

SUI’s price has remained stable in the $3–$4 range, reflecting consolidation while buyers defend lower support zones. Exchange data shows 24-hour trading volume at $984.7 million, with a slight daily increase of 0.34% but a 7-day decline of 3%.

The next test lies at the $4.0–$4.5 resistance zone. If broken with momentum, the path toward the $5.5 all-time high becomes clearer. For now, SUI’s structure is defined by strong demand levels below and capped resistance above, setting the stage for its next decisive move.

