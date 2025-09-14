4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before coins hit big exchanges. Presales are now seen as one of the strongest ways to get exposure ahead of the market. Some projects are showing huge funding totals, while others are still small but holding on to loyal users. Watching adoption, presale size, and readiness for listings can help reveal which ones might last.

In this article, we look at four names making noise: BlockDAG, MAXI, HYPER, and T6900. Out of these, BlockDAG has taken the clear lead with unmatched scale, adoption, and global reach. Let’s see why it tops the list of the best presale crypto choices right now.

1. BlockDAG — The Presale Leader

BlockDAG has turned heads with one of the biggest presales of recent years, raising over $405 million. More than 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold, and the price now stands at $0.03 in Batch 30. For a short time, the coin is still offered at $0.0013, giving early buyers a chance at a paper gain of 2,900%. The presale target is $600M, and exchange listings are lined up after the Singapore Deployment Event.

The mining side gives BlockDAG (BDAG) even more strength. Over 19,800 miners are sold across the X10, X30, and X100 models. DHL is delivering about 2,000 units every week, and videos of unboxings are spreading fast on social media. Adoption is already clear worldwide, with 3 million users on the X1 miner app and more than 320,000 coin holders active.

BlockDAG’s reach goes further with global marketing. The brand shows up in sports through Inter Milan, along with billboards in major capitals. Its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work system is EVM-ready, and over 4,500 developers are building in the ecosystem. BlockDAG is not just an idea; it is already shipping miners, filling apps, and building a global base. This is why it leads every list of the best presale crypto picks of 2025.

2. MAXI — The Tiny Cap Trial

MAXI is on the opposite end compared to BlockDAG. It trades around $0.0024, with its all-time high sitting at the same level. The market cap is only about $20,000, and daily trade is near $200. At first glance, MAXI looks like a coin that could fade away.

Still, its small size is the appeal for some. With a supply of 1 trillion, entry prices are cheap, though such a supply makes large jumps harder. Right now, MAXI feels like a pure bet more than a structured presale. For those who like to take risks, it may be worth tracking. But compared to the giants on this list of best presale crypto options, MAXI stays the underdog.

3. HYPER — Building on Bitcoin

HYPER, or Bitcoin Hyper, is in presale and has already raised about $14–15 million. Priced near $0.295, the project wants to extend Bitcoin through a Layer-2 setup that links with the Solana Virtual Machine. This could mean faster speeds, lower fees, and dApps that run with Bitcoin’s base security.

Its staking system has also caught the eyes, offering very high APY at the start. These rates will likely shrink as more coins are locked, but the early push has drawn attention, even from major outlets like The Economic Times. With a DAO plan, active presale buyers, and comparisons to meme-driven runs, HYPER has built clear hype. On the list of best presale crypto projects, it shows up as a bold Layer-2 play.

4. T6900 — Meme Power in Motion

T6900, or TOKEN6900, is one of the newest meme-style presales. It raised over $3.5 million early and quickly listed with a value between $5.7M and $10M. Its brand is loud, chaotic, and pure meme culture. That energy has drawn in a fast-growing group and lifted early buying.

By September 2025, daily trading was about $3.9K, far less than the big names, but enough to keep its crowd busy. T6900 also gives staking rewards, though its actual use is thin. For now, it is more about culture than tech. Meme-driven coins have made headlines before, and T6900 wants to copy that run. Risky, but still part of the best presale crypto talks due to its quick start.

Last Word

Presales in 2025 show two sides. On one side are large-scale names like BlockDAG proving real adoption before listing. On the other side are smaller names like MAXI and T6900 that lean on hype. HYPER sits in between, using Bitcoin security with Solana’s flexibility to create interest. Each has its story, but only one is proving scale.

BlockDAG now leads with $405M raised, over 19,800 miners delivered, 3M+ app users, and marketing that stretches from billboards to sports. It has already outdone past presale leaders like Filecoin before listing. If the Singapore Deployment Event secures exchange listings, BlockDAG could mark the biggest presale of 2025. For anyone watching the best presale crypto projects, this one is impossible to ignore.

