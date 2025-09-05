4 Coins Under $1 That Will Return in 10 Weeks the Gains XRP Has Achieved in the Past Year

Cryptocurrencies with prices below $1.00 continue to be attractive to retail investors who seek high returns from minimal investments. This potential is supported by XRP’s performance over the last year, which has fallen by 0.77% to trade at a price of $2.99. 

The rally shows that even low-priced investments can bring potential yields over a relatively short period. Other tokens under one dollar, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), TRON (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE), are now under the radar as those that may achieve similar levels of growth in the near future.

Shiba Inu Reflects Renewed Market Momentum

SHIB is a potential coin with a 0.15% price rise in the past week, making it attractive to investors. The token is trading at $0.00001261, backed by a market capitalization of 7.43 billion dollars that has increased 0.12% in the last 24 hours.

The increase underscores a rising polarity to the meme coin amid decreasing trading volumes. The 24-hour trade volume declined by 2.28% to $202.47 million, indicating a period of consolidation following the temporary growth. A rally beyond this might drive the token closer to $0.00001300. The high correlation between circulating supply and maximum supply means that the majority of SHIB tokens are already in circulation, which limits the risk of dilution.

TRON Continues Uptrend With Strong Fundamentals

TRON (TRX) is trading at $0.3479, an increase of 120.27% over the previous year. Beginning at $0.16 in September 2024, TRX climbed to highs near $0.40 before settling. With a market cap of $32.95 billion, the token ranks eighth in the market. The full token supply of the blockchain, 94.66 billion tokens, is circulating, with no risks of future unlocks.

TRX continues to boast of on-chain activity, in which stablecoin transfers represent most of the usage. This adoption testifies to steady liquidity as demonstrated by a 24-hour trading volume of $1.02 billion. The price is experiencing resistance levels of $0.38 and $0.40, and support at around $0.30. A continued breakout above resistance may push TRX to $0.50.

Dogecoin Holds Key Support Amid Volume Decline

Dogecoin (DOGE) is also currently traded at $0.2244, with a decrease of 0.8% over the past month. Although the value decreased, the market capitalization rose by 0.82% to $33.81 billion. Daily trading volume rose by 7.88% to $2.3 billion as the token consolidates. The price has been corrected towards volume $0.21, which now provides formidable support. Failing to sustain this level could push the prices further lower towards $0.20. There is strong resistance at approximately $0.2374, where it has faced rejection previously. Breaking this resistance can lead DOGE to the $0.24-0.25 range.

Little Pepe Presale Nears Completion With Strong Demand

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) stands out as one of the most interesting upcoming tokens, and it has a price of less than $1. The LILPEPE presale at stage 12 has raised $23.67 million of the $25.47 million goal, and the latest figures indicate that over 95% of tokens, which is 14.86 billion, have been sold. The price of the token at the current stage is $0.0021, and in the subsequent stage, the price will rise to $0.0022.

Little Pepe introduces a specific Layer 2 blockchain focused on meme coins. This network will offer extremely low transaction costs, impressive speeds, and an internally developed launchpad to introduce new meme projects. The platform also includes sniper-bot protection, which protects users and adds fairness and equity to trading. In addition, Little Pepe offers zero trading tax, staking rewards for long-term holders, DAO governance for community-driven decisions, and even its own NFT marketplace, making it a full-fledged ecosystem rather than just a meme token.

Little Pepe has already passed a Certik audit, which attests to high security levels. The team has already provided confirmation regarding listings on two of the most popular centralized exchanges during launch and has additional plans to secure higher-level exchange listings in the future. The LILPEPE presale also includes a $777,000 giveaway, with 10 winners to win $77,000 worth of tokens. With 100 billion total supply and a well-structured tokenomics model, the project ensures long-term sustainability and growth potential. According to market data, interest in LILPEPE is increasing, as search interest exceeds that of stable meme tokens. The post-listing valuations are expected to range between $0.50 and $1, with analysts predicting that it would achieve the gains recorded by XRP in a shorter duration.

