4 Meme Coins Tipped to Explode 500% Before Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Its ATH

The crypto world never stops surprising us. Bitcoin is holding around $110,000, and traders are already watching if it can reclaim its all-time high of $124,000. While Bitcoin has been steady, meme coins are stealing the spotlight again. One is Little Pepe, which has already given early investors 110% gains in its presale and still offers another 45% potential before launch.  Many analysts believe Little Pepe could be one of the few meme coins that might explode 500% even before Bitcoin retests its peak. Alongside it, SPX, WIF, and SNEK also make noise and attract attention.

BTC eyeing the $124,000 ATH | Source: Tradingview

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Layer 2 Innovation

Little Pepe is not just another token riding internet jokes. The project is building a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain with ultra-low fees, fast settlement, and a zero tax structure. The presale is now in stage 12, priced at $0.0021 after selling out stage 11. Over $24.5 million has been raised, with over 15.2 billion tokens sold. Stage 12 is already more than 97% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 got in at $0.001, which means they are already up 110%. Stage 12 investors expect around 45% gains by launch at $0.0030. That is before any market listing rally even starts. With a Certik audit already completed and a listing on CoinMarketCap, the project has credibility that most meme coins lack. From June to August 2025, Little Pepe even surpassed Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in ChatGPT 5 memecoin search trends, indicating that culture is catching up with fundamentals.

SPX6900 (SPX): Gaming-Inspired Meme Energy

SPX is trading at around $1.12 today with a market cap slightly above $1 billion. The coin has been volatile, losing about 11% over the past week, but its all-time high is $2.27. That means a return to former levels already doubles the current price. What makes SPX interesting is that it rides the broader meme super cycle.  Meme market cap across exchanges surged past $72 billion recently, and SPX has consistently been in the top 100. If this momentum continues, it is one of the tokens with real chances of capturing an intense speculative wave.

Dogwifhat (WIF): Powered by Social Buzz

Dogwifhat or WIF has become a cultural brand in itself. It is trading at about $0.80 today. Unlike structured projects, WIF runs purely on community and narrative. It often trends on social media, and analysts mention it alongside BONK as the purest example of hype driven growth. Without solid infrastructure behind it, WIF is riskier.  However, history shows that culture can sometimes outperform utility in the short term. That makes WIF a coin to watch for sudden rallies as traders search for fast-moving tokens.

Snek (SNEK): The Quiet Meme That Might Strike

SNEK is priced at $0.00379 today. It sits at the lower end of the meme spectrum, characterized by smaller liquidity and market capitalization. This makes it a wild-card play. If social media attention hits or a viral campaign takes off, SNEK has the room to deliver explosive gains quickly. That unpredictability is both the risk and the charm. Many traders keep a small allocation to tokens like SNEK simply because one breakout could offset multiple misses.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin remains the foundation at $110,000 as it eyes $124,000 again. Yet the action is shifting to meme coins with the possibility of outsized gains. SPX has a billion-dollar base and cultural hooks. WIF runs purely on social buzz with a price of $0.80. SNEK is tiny at $0.00379 but could shock everyone with a viral push.  But among them, Little Pepe stands out the most. The presale is nearly sold out at $0.0021; early investors are already 110% up, and current stage buyers can still enjoy around 45% upside before launch. With strong traction, a Certik audit, and a clear roadmap, Little Pepe looks like the most grounded and promising meme coin that could deliver 500% returns before Bitcoin breaks its ATH.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

