INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images

Once again, this article is being created prior to Monday Night Football to give you time to work through your waiver wire decisions. With another week of football in the books, you should now have a better understanding of where your team’s needs are.

Rather than just trying to acquire the best players possible, now it’s time to really dive into how you want to structure your team. For this list, we’ll have a running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback.

As always, to keep the eligibility requirements consistent, all players must be 50% rostered or below on ESPN. This advice will also be primarily geared towards a Point Per Reception (PPR) league. Let’s look at 4 players to add from the Week 3 waiver wire.

1. Bhayshul Tuten (Jacksonville Jaguars, RB)

With Tank Bigsby being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Bhayshul Tuten has received a ton of hype from the fantasy community. That being said, Tuten is still only 40% rostered on ESPN, and following a 15.4 point performance, this is likely the last time he’ll make this list.

Tuten was the clear RB2, playing 18 snaps, receiving eight carries and running seven routes per PFF. With that opportunity, Tuten showed off his explosiveness, averaging 5.3 YPC on the ground and turning two receptions into 32 yards with a touchdown.

The hope is that Tuten will continue to increase his workload as the season goes on, since that’s typical for most rookies. If Tuten can keep making these big plays, he’ll be startable as an RB2 sooner than later.

2. Troy Franklin (Denver Broncos, WR)

It seems like Troy Franklin has officially cemented himself as the WR2 in this Denver Broncos offense. Franklin had the most snaps, routes run, and targets in week two (per PFF). This was even more than Courtland Sutton.

While you should still expect Sutton to stay as the WR1, Franklin has proven himself with an 8.4 and 24-point performance. At only two percent rostered, Franklin is a fantastic addition for any team that needs a wide receiver.

Last week, you could have made the argument to stay away from this offense if Bo Nix were to have a rough year two. Nix had a great response in week two, throwing for 206 yards to pair with three touchdowns and only one interception.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Juwan Johnson #83 of the New Orleans Saints runs after the catch before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) Getty Images

3. Juwan Johnson (New Orleans Saints, TE)

If you’re streaming the tight end position and Juwan Johnson is on your waiver wire, this is your last chance to add him. Johnson is currently sitting at 48.2% rostered, and after a 15.9 point week two, he’s going to cross this threshold soon.

Now that the New Orleans Saints are 0-2, they’ve shown a pattern of falling behind in games and wanting to throw the ball to catch. Spencer Rattler has shown that he wants to target Johnson, giving him 11 targets in week one and nine in week two.

Not only that, but Rattler was impressive this past week. Against the Arizona Cardinals, Rattler had 214 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

4. Daniel Jones (Indianapolis Colts, QB)

It seems like the Indianapolis Colts made the right move at quarterback. Daniel Jones is rostered in 21.2% of leagues, but that could shoot up sooner than later.

It’s now been back-to-back weeks where Jones has scored more than 20 points. With the Colts 2-0, expect this style of play to continue going forward.

Jones provides fantasy football managers with value as a runner, which is super important. Over two weeks now, Jones has run for only 28 yards on 13 carries, but more importantly, three touchdowns.

Not only that, but Jones has had 29 and 34 attempts in the first few weeks, which have resulted in a lot of passing yards. To be specific, 272 in week one and 316 in week two.

If you’re streaming the quarterback position, Jones is likely your best option right now off the waiver wire.