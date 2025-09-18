4 Web3 Games That Will Be on Serious Rotation This Fall

As summer gives way to fall, the web3 games that defined H1 of 2025 are giving way to a clutch of new upstarts. Some are on the verge of being released, while others have just been upgraded or begun gaining traction. But all five of the games featured here share this much in common: they’re highly playable. So much so that they’ll be seeing heavy rotation this fall among web3 gamers who know a good thing when they find it. From platformers to RPGs, this fab five do all that with a cherry on top.

Pudgy Party

Easily one of this year’s most highly anticipated web3 games, Pudgy Party has been a long time coming. And now it’s here, the Pudgy community are happy little penguins. Not just the original holders of the NFT collection that spawned the Pudgy IP that’s since popped up everywhere – both onchain and in-store – but also web3 gamers at large.

Available on the App Store and Google Play Store, the Mythical Games-created Pudgy Party is a platform romper in which Power Pudgies roam around collecting items and performing bomb leaps and water surges. There are PvP battles, rare skins to collect, and leaderboards to ascend. Having surpassed 500,000 downloads already, this Pudgy Party is gonna run and run.

Pixels

Don’t let the retro graphics and Farmville vibes fool you: Pixels packs a real punch. There’s surprising depth to this blockchain farming game, whose open design and community-centric vibes make it a pleasurable place to dip into for a little cultivation and conversation. The Pixels team has been tilling the soil in readiness for a breakout year, and the Ronin Network-powered open-world sim is hitting new heights thanks to fresh updates.

Its large community of farmers – from casual planters to hardcore creators – has been wooed by the clever staking mechanics that tie real rewards into everyday gameplay, turning virtual harvests into tangible value. Pixels invites you to build farms, craft items, and now dive into PvE and PvP modes with the upcoming Chapter 3 release, due in October. Social features let you collaborate on massive worlds, while $PIXEL emissions reward active players, making every session feel rewarding. Thanks to these enhancements, it’s priming for a bountiful fall harvest of Pixel playtime.

EVE Frontier

Venturing into the stars, EVE Frontier from CCP Games is the web3 space survival MMO that’s finally igniting after years of anticipation, with Founder Access now live and a free trial running through September. EVE, known for its deep lore and player-driven economies, has harnessed blockchain integration, bringing true asset ownership to this unforgiving universe, attracting explorers ready to claim their slice of the cosmos.

In this Redstone blockchain-powered world, players must mine resources, build ships, and engage in high-stakes PvP or co-op survival, while progress and assets persist across sessions. The recent Vision Update has polished exploration mechanics and added new era features, making every frontier push feel epic and rewarding. As mainnet features expand this fall, EVE Frontier is a go-to for gamers craving immersive space adventures where only the best-prepped survive.

The Beacon

Web3 loves its RPGs and in The Beacon it might just have found its most genre-defying yet. This Arbitrum-native game, which is currently in beta, is set to be rolled out this fall, enabling players to enter its dungeons and attempt to vanquish the monsters they contain. A combination of skill and strategy is required to advance through The Beacon, which enables players to choose between three modes: single-player PvE, co-op PvE, and an MMO-like world.

Available on desktop and in-browser, The Beacon is free-to-play, while owners of a Founding Character NFT can enjoy unique rewards such as the ability to find loot in chests and to fully customize their characters. Don’t let the unassuming graphics and familiar fantasy world concept fool you: there’s real depth to The Beacon, which looks poised to illuminate the web3 gaming sector when it drops this fall.

Web3 Games to Fall For

As the nights draw, it seems the perfect time for taking a closer look at what the web3 gaming sector is serving up as entertainment. As an examination of the five new or renewed titles featured here shows, there’s something for everyone, from sports fanatics to PvP battlers. And while all of the games contain web3 components, from native tokens to NFTs, these elements have been added to complement the gameplay rather than define it. Come for the fun. Stay for the community vibes and token rewards.