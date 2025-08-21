40% of UK crypto users report blocked payments amid rise in ‘anti-consumer’ practices

Nearly half of UK crypto investors face blocked or delayed payments from their banks, raising concerns that Britain is falling behind global rivals in digital assets.

A growing share of the United Kingdom’s cryptocurrency investors are struggling to fund their accounts, highlighting the regulatory and banking hurdles facing the digital asset sector.

An IG Group survey of 500 UK crypto investors and a broader sample of 2,000 adults found that 40% of users said their bank had either blocked or delayed payments to a crypto provider. Among those affected, 29% lodged complaints with their banks, while 35% said they switched lenders in response.

When the broader sample was asked about banks intervening in crypto transactions, 42% said they opposed such measures, while 33% expressed support.

