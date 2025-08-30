40-Year Analyst Peter Brandt Speaks After Market Drop: “This Altcoin Looks Very Negative”

Experienced market analyst Peter Brandt shared his latest assessments of the cryptocurrency market.

“I’m sharing what I see. I have strong opinions, but I’m always flexible. I could be wrong as well as right. The XRP chart looks potentially very negative,” Brandt said on social media.

Selling pressure intensified in the cryptocurrency market on the final trading day of the week. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 3.62% to $108,498.88 following the release of US inflation data, while Ethereum (ETH) fell 5.01% to $4,285.71.

US economic data contributed to the weak market outlook. According to a report published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by 0.5% in July. The PCE price index rose by 0.2% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year, in line with expectations.

This data reinforced expectations that the Fed would keep interest rates high, fueling selling pressure on risk assets. Furthermore, the final August Consumer Confidence Index released by the University of Michigan fell 6% from July to 58.2, representing a 14.3% year-over-year loss.

