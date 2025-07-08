Ethereum execution client supports historical data pruning, which greatly saves node storage space

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, all Ethereum execution clients now support pruning of pre-merger historical data, and the disk space required to run nodes on the main network will be reduced by 300-500 GB . This upgrade does not affect the normal operation of full nodes and validators, but only saves storage space. Archive node users and application developers who need to access complete historical data need to gradually turn to external historical data providers. Relevant resources can be found at https://eth-clients.github.io/history-endpoints/ . This move is the first step for Ethereum to promote the "historical data expiration" mechanism defined in EIP-4444 , which aims to optimize network storage efficiency. For more details, please refer to the relevant EIP instructions.