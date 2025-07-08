Resupply launches IP retention incentive plan, 2.5 million RSUP will be distributed in 52 weeks

PANews reported on July 8 that the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply tweeted that the second phase of the Resupply Recovery Plan - IP Retention Incentive Program is now officially online. 2,500,000 $RSUP will be distributed over the next 52 weeks to insurance pool users who were cut in the first phase but still maintain their stakes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.