Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:50
Bitcoin
BTC$115,161.62-2.98%

Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift.

On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the close of a $384 million private placement, with over 40 institutional investors backing its bold pivot toward a Bitcoin (BTC)-dominated treasury.

The raise, comprising $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, will be deployed almost entirely into BTC. This marks the most aggressive corporate move toward Bitcoin since Michael Saylor’s Strategy began the trend in 2020. Saylor’s Tysons Corner-based firm now holds 597,325 BTC, valued at $64.4 billion, with a $22 billion unrealized gain on its $42.4 billion investment.

Sequans CEO Georges Karam framed the Bitcoin pivot as a long-term hedge, pointing to the asset’s scarcity and resilience as superior to traditional cash reserves.

How Sequans pulled off its $384 million pivot

The speed of Sequans’ Bitcoin conversion is as notable as its scale. The raise came just weeks after the company first floated its pivot in a June announcement, suggesting investor interest was strong and the plan already in motion.

While Sequans has not disclosed the more than 40 participating investors, the involvement of regulated placement agents Northland Capital Markets and B. Riley Securities signals traditional finance’s ongoing willingness to back Bitcoin-centric strategies. Yorkville Securities, known for its deals with Crypto.com and Trump Media’s digital asset ventures, also played a role in closing the transaction.

In addition to the $195 million in equity and $189 million in convertible debt, investors received common stock warrants exercisable within 90 days. If fully executed, those warrants could add another $57.6 million to Sequans’ balance sheet. According to the company, proceeds will be used primarily to acquire Bitcoin, with the remainder allocated to support treasury-related corporate functions.

To carry out its new strategy, Sequans tapped Swan Bitcoin, an institutional service provider, to handle custody and execution. Swan’s involvement suggests Sequans prioritizes regulatory compliance and security, critical concerns for public companies dabbling in digital assets.

Meanwhile, Sequans’ NYSE listing remains in jeopardy. After the company’s market cap fell below $50 million, it entered a cure period to avoid delisting. The Bitcoin pivot, along with the capital injection, appears aimed at resetting its financial trajectory. Investors welcomed the move, with shares jumping 60% in pre-market trading, according to Yahoo Finance data. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Major
MAJOR$0.15501-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:45
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1057-14.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.804-6.75%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Coinbase Q2 revenue hits $1.5B but falls 26% from Q1 and misses expectations