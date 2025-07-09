13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

PANews
2025/07/09 10:00
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher

Editor: TB, ChainCatcher

"Hello, comrades! Hello everyone! I am Mr. Huang. I am already abroad. Everyone's IQ matches their wealth. Because your wealth does not match your IQ, I want you to match it. I just took away the wealth that does not match your IQ. I hope you can thank me. Be grateful to me. Remember the lesson I gave you this time."

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

 The message from the founder of "Xinkangjia" circulated on the Internet

This extremely outrageous "farewell message" is like a poisoned needle that pierces the hearts of 2 million "Xinkangjia" victims.

"Xinkangjia" was disguised as a stable currency and flew under the banner of the Dubai Exchange. It claimed to be connected to Dubai Capital and had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PetroChina. With the packaging of "guaranteed principal and high interest", it lured countless middle-aged and elderly people and individual business owners in third- and fourth-tier cities to invest funds, which eventually led to them falling into the abyss.

Today, the platform cannot withdraw cash, and the mastermind Huang Xin has fled overseas. Two days before the collapse, a huge amount of funds as high as 1.8 billion USDT was divided into 12 batches and transferred to 3 new encrypted addresses.

From an empty shell to a "militarized" pyramid scheme, how did Xin Kangjia trap millions of victims?

In March 2021, Huang Xin, Shao Xinkang and Wang Yanjia registered "Guizhou Xinkangjia Big Data Service Co., Ltd." with their own names, with a registered capital of 30 million yuan. The original legal person was Shao Xinkang, and later changed to Liu Hailiang. However, the company's paid-in capital is zero, and the number of social security employees is zero, which is a typical shell company.

But the empty shell was soon covered with gold. In May 2023, Xinkangjia started trading as the "China Petroleum" platform, and renamed itself "DGCX Xinkangjia Data" in September, claiming to be the official Chinese branch of the "Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange". It also used the gimmicks of "connecting Middle East capital" and "strategic cooperation with China Petroleum", claiming that it could earn 2% a day, attracting countless investors to flock in.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

After members download the "DGCX Xinkangjia Data" App, they will follow the "teacher" to perform simulated operations and predict market fluctuations. On the surface, it is a transaction, but in fact the ups and downs data can be manipulated at will in the background.

In addition, the platform uniformly uses USDT as a means of deposit and withdrawal, and all internal pricing is settled in USDT. All members need to convert RMB into USDT by themselves and then transfer it to the platform account.

This scam also uses a "militarized" MLM structure. The platform divides the country into four "war zones" in the east, south, west, and north, and promoters are promoted according to the military rank of "commander-army commander-division commander". If you recruit 50 people, you will be promoted to brigade commander and get a 15% commission. If you recruit 500 people, you will be given a Porsche. The largest Yunnan team has 150,000 members, and Jiangxi has 100,000 members, forming a huge MLM network.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

In fact, as early as October 2024, Gong County, Sichuan issued a risk warning, pointing out that the platform had no legal qualifications. However, most users were still immersed in the fantasy of "guaranteed profit without loss". It was not until 12 provinces including Hunan and Hubei successively turned on the red light that the platform began to show its feet.

In May 2025, the platform's withdrawal fee soared from 5% to 10%, and withdrawals exceeding 50,000 yuan required "30 working days in line". On June 26, the platform completely closed the withdrawal channel, the system was paralyzed, and the funds of millions of investors were completely frozen.

So far, police in many parts of the country have opened investigations, 37 team leaders have been arrested, and more than 120 million yuan of funds involved in the case have been frozen.

Huang Xin's Mask and Escape

Huang Xin, the mastermind behind "Xinkangjia", once packaged himself as a "Wall Street financial doctor" and "PetroChina executive", and claimed that he "accurately predicted the surge in crude oil prices as early as 2015", trying to create a professional and authoritative financial persona.

However, the photo of "Huang Xin" repeatedly used by the platform was actually an impersonation of someone else's portrait. The person in the photo was actually a Hong Kong blogger named "Dr. Liang". He himself posted a clarification on the social platform as early as 2024, saying that he had nothing to do with the matter.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

 Huang Xin's fake personal profile circulated online

There are also rumors that Huang Xin was involved in pyramid schemes in his early years. Ten years ago, he was suspected of participating in the "Yunlianhui" capital plate and served as the promotion director for the East China region. The organization was identified by the Guangdong police as a major illegal pyramid scheme case in 2018, with a total amount of 330 billion yuan involved and more than 5 million members. It had expanded wildly under the banner of "consumption rebates."

In October 2024, Huang Xin, who felt that the "Xinkangjia" scam was about to collapse, obtained a St. Kitts passport through investment immigration, which allowed him to enjoy visa-free treatment in more than 160 countries and regions. At present, he has fled overseas and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

The collapse of "Xinkangjia" left millions of families with anxiety and scars.

This case is a typical financial fraud that combines a Ponzi scheme, a pyramid scheme, and cross-border money laundering. However, what is really worthy of vigilance is its “upgrade” in tactics: the full introduction of the stable currency USDT as a channel for funds in and out has greatly enhanced the concealment of the scam and the efficiency of cross-border transfers.

Recently, the governments of Wuxi and Jinan have successively issued or forwarded documents to discuss stablecoins, and the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance is about to be implemented. Global stablecoin regulation is accelerating, but scams riding on this craze are also constantly renewing their scripts.

Bubbles will change, but greed and trust are always the easiest chips to be harvested.

