Japanese Firm Remixpoint Secures $215 Million Funding to Purchase 3,000 Bitcoins

CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:47
Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint has raised approximately 31.5 billion yen ($215 million) through a financing round dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin investments.

The company announced that its short-term objective is to acquire 3,000 BTC, although this target may be adjusted based on Bitcoin’s market price and Remixpoint’s stock performance (3825.T).

In a July 9 statement translated from Japanese, Remixpoint explained, “We have become even more convinced of Bitcoin’s future, and this decision is the result of extensive discussions to enhance corporate value from a risk-return perspective, while also keeping future options open.

Japanese Remixpoint Building on Existing Bitcoin Strategy

Remixpoint has been accumulating Bitcoin since September 2024, establishing itself as a significant corporate holder in the cryptocurrency space.

According to Bitcoin treasuries data, Remixpoint ranks as the 30th publicly listed company by Bitcoin holdings with 1,051 BTC, surpassing firms like Nano Labs and The Smarter Web Company at the time of writing.

The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was demonstrated earlier this year when it approved a ¥1 billion ($7 million) Bitcoin purchase following a board resolution in May.

Beyond Bitcoin, Remixpoint has expanded its digital asset holdings to include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX).

In September 2024, the firm invested approximately $351,700 to acquire 130.1 ETH, 2,260.5 SOL, and 12,269.9 AVAX tokens.

The Japanese firm’s crypto commitment extends to executive compensation, with the company becoming the first Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed entity to pay its CEO and President entirely in Bitcoin.

According to the report, CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi characterized this decision as a “clear signal” of his commitment to corporate value and shareholder-focused governance.

Moreover, Remixpoint’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation with Bitcoin’s performance, benefiting from the cryptocurrency’s success.

When Bitcoin reached its lows of $77,000 in April, 3825.T shares traded at ¥328 ($2.26). As Bitcoin climbed above $109,000 in May, the stock price more than doubled to ¥701 ($4.88).

At press time, Remixpoint shares trade at 592 yen, reflecting a 3.86% increase in the last 24 hours and over 64% year-to-date gains, according to Google Finance.

Growing Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

Remixpoint’s strategy aligns with an emerging trend among publicly listed companies that incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets.

While U.S.-based companies like MicroStrategy have popularized this approach, Remixpoint joins a growing list of Japanese firms adopting similar models.

Metaplanet, another Bitcoin-focused Japanese company, has consistently expanded its holdings of BTC.

On Monday, Metaplanet purchased an additional 2,205 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion).

In April, NASDAQ-listed Japanese beauty and cosmetic surgery clinic operator SBC Medical Group Holdings completed a Bitcoin purchase worth over $418,000.

Moreover, Japan’s evolving regulatory landscape is supporting the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The country is preparing to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and is moving toward approving Bitcoin ETFs.

These developments are expected to encourage more Japanese companies and citizens to embrace Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investments.

Government officials are also considering Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Satoshi Hamada, a member of parliament from the Party to Protect the People from NHK, has called for the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve, similar to recent proposals from lawmakers in Argentina, Russia, and other countries.

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
