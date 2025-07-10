Shiba Inu replacement priced below $0.0015 could hit $2b market cap in 2025

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 00:54
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000066-3,79%
Capverse
CAP$0,07779-2,73%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02552-0,19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40,14-7,49%
Memecoin
MEME$0,001858+3,10%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe gains traction under $0.0015, blending meme hype with Layer 2 tech and real token utility.

Table of Contents

  • LILPEPE stage 4 presale is exploding
  • Not just another memecoin: This one has real utility
  • Whales are rushing in, creating FOMO for retail buyers
  • Could LILPEPE hit $0.737 and a $2 billion market cap?
  • A $770,000 giveaway fuels community growth
  • Final thoughts: The LILPEPE takeover has already started

Ever thought Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the endgame of memecoins? Think again. A new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is sprinting into the spotlight, and it’s already turning heads.  

Priced under $0.0015, this frog-themed memecoin isn’t just all fun and games — it’s combining meme energy with Layer 2 blockchain tech, zero-tax trading, sniper bot protection, and actual product utility. Investors are piling in at an unprecedented pace, and analysts say this token could reach a $2 billion market cap by the end of 2025.

LILPEPE stage 4 presale is exploding

The LILPEPE presale has been nothing short of a frenzy. After completely selling out Stage 1 in three days at $0.001, the token is now in Stage 4 at $0.0013, with over 82.09% of the allocation already filled. 

So far, the project has raised more than $3.6 million out of a $4.475 million goal for the current stage. Once this round closes, the price is expected to jump to $0.0014, bringing buyers at this stage a 130.76% gain when LILPEPE lists at $0.003 on launch. 

According to The Tribune India, LILPEPE has been attracting huge attention from crypto whales and early Shiba Inu supporters who believe this token could outperform SHIB in both speed and returns.

Shiba Inu replacement priced below $0.0015 could hit $2b market cap in 2025 - 1

Not just another memecoin: This one has real utility

Unlike traditional memecoins that rely solely on community and hype, LILPEPE comes packed with real infrastructure. It’s built as a Layer 2 blockchain, enabling ultra-low fees and near-instant transactions. 

The token also features sniper-bot protection, zero transaction taxes, and a utility-packed launchpad dubbed “Pump Pad.” As explained by The India Times, these features give LILPEPE a significant edge over older tokens like DOGE and SHIB, which were primarily built for entertainment rather than practical use.

Whales are rushing in, creating FOMO for retail buyers

Crypto whale wallets have begun to pour in substantial amounts of cash. Some early backers of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have gone public with their LILPEPE support, believing this could be the next 100x opportunity. 

As Outlook India reports, one top trader who correctly called the SHIB breakout in 2021 is now calling LILPEPE “the next meme giant of this cycle.” Retail investors aren’t blind to this shift. Presale stats reveal thousands of buyers locking in tokens at $0.0013 to maximize their listing gains. And with only 18% of Stage 4 tokens left, the fear of missing out is hitting hard.

Could LILPEPE hit $0.737 and a $2 billion market cap?

According to current tokenomics, the total supply of LILPEPE, combined with its low starting valuation, means even modest growth could yield massive results. 

Experts now say that a price surge to $0.737, its projected all-time high (ATH), would represent a 56,567% increase, or 566 times, from current price levels. If LILPEPE reaches this level by Q3 2025, it will also surpass a $2 billion market cap, placing it ahead of many older memecoins that took years to achieve.

As reported by Crypto News, such a move wouldn’t just be a wild pump, it would have a fast-growing ecosystem, a well-executed roadmap, and surging demand behind it.

A $770,000 giveaway fuels community growth

What’s a memecoin without some viral giveaways? LILPEPE is going full throttle with a $770,000 giveaway campaign. As shared on the official site, ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. 

This marketing move is not just attracting more buyers, it’s helping to build one of the most engaging communities in the memecoin world. With Telegram groups exploding and X (formerly Twitter) feeds dominated by LILPEPE frogs, the token is becoming a cultural moment and that’s how memecoins become legends.

Final thoughts: The LILPEPE takeover has already started

Shiba Inu had its time, and its holders made historic gains. But every bull run needs a new meme to carry the torch. 

LILPEPE isn’t just a meme, it’s a movement wrapped in modern blockchain tech. Priced under $0.0015 and on the verge of its fifth presale stage, this coin could deliver 566x gains and hit a $2 billion market cap before the year is out. Whether someone is a seasoned degen or a fresh-faced retail investor, one thing is clear: LILPEPE is not the memecoin to miss.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018931-9,22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1821-4,40%
MAY
MAY$0,05107-2,25%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00007253+1,28%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1596+4,86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 12:36
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999-0,01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:18
Mill City acquires 76.3M SUI following $450M raise amid push for Sui corporate strategy

Mill City acquires 76.3M SUI following $450M raise amid push for Sui corporate strategy

Mill City Ventures has acquired 76.3 million SUI tokens following the close of a $450 million private placement, becoming the first publicly listed company to launch a crypto treasury strategy backed by the Sui Foundation. According to a July 31…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9588-0,72%
SUI
SUI$3,5426-9,38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001253--%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03714-3,05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 12:46

Trending News

More

Ex-OpenSea Employee Cleared in First NFT Insider Trading Appeal — Here’s What Changed

USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

Mill City acquires 76.3M SUI following $450M raise amid push for Sui corporate strategy

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill officially came into effect today