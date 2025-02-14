Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)

PANews
2025/02/14 10:41
Memecoin
MEME$0.001901+8.07%
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI$0.05117+1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1209-5.76%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008806-1.11%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/14 Update:
CZ triggers chaotic broccoli war, rug exceeds 75 tokens in a few hours, $fullsend: celebrity coin, arc launches first project $askj

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

According to PANews on August 1, SolanaFloor cited Blockworks data showing that Letsbonk.Fun surpassed all other Solana Memecoin launch platforms, including pump.fun, in monthly revenue for the first time. Letsbonk.Fun's
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0148-21.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002853-7.61%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.03999-5.16%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011421-0.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000126-0.86%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:08
Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09661-3.75%
Major
MAJOR$0.1548-3.47%
Aixbt
AIXBT$0.1214-6.47%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2246-7.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.

A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lookonchain monitoring indicates that whale 0xF436 is increasing its ETH holdings, withdrawing 14,520 ETH (worth $53 million) from exchanges in the past nine hours.
Ethereum
ETH$3,652.02-3.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:40

Trending News

More

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

A whale withdrew 14,520 ETH worth $53 million from the exchange in the past 9 hours.

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App