Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 10 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$211 million yesterday (July 9, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$159 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.853 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$29.5293 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.777 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.842 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.718 billion.