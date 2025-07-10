Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$40.79 million

2025/07/10 16:49
PANews reported on July 10 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$40.79 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$28.0026 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$6.9897 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$655,800, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1,155,700;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$1.994 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.992 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

